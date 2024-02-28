Open Menu

Tennis: WTA San Diego Results

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Tennis: WTA San Diego results

San Diego, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) results from WTA San Diego tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seed):

1st rd

Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

Dayana Yastremska (UKR x5) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

Taylah Preston (AUS) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Tatjana Maria (GER) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x8) 6-7 (7/9), 4-0 abandon

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) bt Mai Hontama (JPN) 6-3, 6-1

Donna Vekic (CRO x7) bt Katherine Hui (USA) 7-5, 6-2

More Stories From World