Tennis: WTA San Diego Results
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 11:30 AM
San Diego, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) results from WTA San Diego tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seed):
1st rd
Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1
Dayana Yastremska (UKR x5) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1
Taylah Preston (AUS) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
Tatjana Maria (GER) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x8) 6-7 (7/9), 4-0 abandon
Katerina Siniakova (CZE) bt Mai Hontama (JPN) 6-3, 6-1
