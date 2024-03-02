Open Menu

Tennis: WTA San Diego Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Tennis: WTA San Diego results

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) results on Friday in the WTA hardcourt tournament in San Diego, California (x-denoted seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Emma Navarro (USA x3) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-4, 6-2

Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x7) 6-4, 6-3

Related Topics

USA San Diego

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

11 hours ago
 Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

11 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

11 hours ago
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

11 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

11 hours ago
 19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Sz ..

19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin

11 hours ago
 Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

11 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in firing incident

One killed, two injured in firing incident

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurra ..

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World