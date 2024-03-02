Tennis: WTA San Diego Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) results on Friday in the WTA hardcourt tournament in San Diego, California (x-denoted seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x6) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x4) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
Emma Navarro (USA x3) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-4, 6-2
Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x7) 6-4, 6-3
Recent Stories
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
More Stories From World
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands -- GFZ14 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's famed Angkor sees 50 pct rise in int'l tourists in first 2 months14 minutes ago
-
Giant panda parents, cubs back in China from Spain15 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 790 food baskets in Sudan15 minutes ago
-
Biden says 'hoping' for Gaza ceasefire deal by Ramadan24 minutes ago
-
Australia target New Zealand 'superstar' Ravindra in first Test24 minutes ago
-
Celtics school Mavs for 10th straight NBA win24 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1059 against USD Friday24 minutes ago
-
Defending champ De Minaur books Acapulco title clash with Ruud25 minutes ago
-
Biden announces US aid air drops in Gaza34 minutes ago
-
Christopher Nolan rebuilt Los Alamos 'in secret' for 'Oppenheimer'44 minutes ago
-
'Very worried': Scientists fret as Antarctic sea ice dwindles54 minutes ago