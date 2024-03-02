Open Menu

Tennis: WTA San Diego Results - Collated

Published March 02, 2024

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) results on Friday in the WTA hardcourt tournament in San Diego, California (x-denoted seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

Marta Kostyuk (UKR x6) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x4) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Emma Navarro (USA x3) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 6-4, 6-2

Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x7) 6-4, 6-3

