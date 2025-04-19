Tennis: WTA Stuttgart Results
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) results from the WTA event in Stuttgart on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x3) 6-0, 6-4
afp
