Tennis: WTA Stuttgart Results

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) results from the WTA event in Stuttgart on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x3) 6-0, 6-4

afp

