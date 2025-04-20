Tennis: WTA Stuttgart Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) results from the WTA event in Stuttgart on Sunday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 6-4, 6-4
afp
