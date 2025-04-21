Tennis: WTA Stuttgart Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) results from the WTA event in Stuttgart on Monday (x denotes seeding):
Final
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) 6-4, 6-1
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Trump says 'Rest in Peace' after Pope Francis death6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results6 minutes ago
-
Iran's president praises Pope Francis Gaza stance6 minutes ago
-
Dushanbe to host Tajik — Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation26 minutes ago
-
China says 'firmly opposes' trade deals that harm its interests46 minutes ago
-
NASA's oldest active astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday2 hours ago
-
Serie A postpones matches due to Pope's death2 hours ago
-
Stunned and sad, faithful gather at St Peter's to remember Francis2 hours ago
-
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy2 hours ago
-
Yemen's Huthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 122 hours ago
-
Pope Francis was 'faithful friend' of Palestinians: Abbas2 hours ago
-
Pope Francis has died aged 882 hours ago