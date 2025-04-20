Tennis: WTA Stuttgart Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) results from the WTA event in Stuttgart on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x1) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-4, 6-1
Jasmine Paolini (ITA x5) bt Coco Gauff (USA x4) 6-4, 6-3
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x3) 6-0, 6-4
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2
