Tennis: WTA Toronto Results

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Toronto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) results on Sunday from the sixth day of the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed):

Semi-finals

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Emma Navarro (USA x8) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

