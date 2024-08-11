Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Toronto Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Toronto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) results on Saturday from the fifth day of the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed):

Quarter-finals

Jessica Pegula (USA x3) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-4, 7-5

Emma Navarro (USA x8) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 6-4, 6-2

