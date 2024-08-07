Tennis: WTA Toronto Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Toronto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) results on Tuesday from the first day of the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed):
1st rd
Wang Yafan (CHN) bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)
Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) bt Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
Karolína Plísková (CZE) bt Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-4, 7-6 (12/10)
Victoria Azarenka (BLR x12) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-2, 6-2
Elina Svitolina (UKR) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-0, 6-2
Marta Kostyuk (UKR x11) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-0, 6-2
Taylor Townsend (USA) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x16) 6-3, 3-1, retired
Lesya Tsurenko (UKR) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 0-6, 6-3, 6-4
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS x10) bt Louisa Chirico (USA) 6-2, 6-3
Greet Minnen (BEL) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-2, 6-2
