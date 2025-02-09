Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Transylvania Open Results

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Tennis: WTA Transylvania Open results

ClujNapoca, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) results in the WTA Transylvania Open on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):

Semi-finals

Anastasia Potapova (RUS x1) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-3, 7-5

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE x5) 4-0 - retired

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..

3 hours ago
 First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge ex ..

First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of South Sudan

UAE President receives President of South Sudan

5 hours ago
 Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

6 hours ago
 Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

6 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

6 hours ago
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

7 hours ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

7 hours ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

8 hours ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

8 hours ago

More Stories From World