Tennis: WTA Transylvania Open Results
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 01:10 AM
ClujNapoca, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) results in the WTA Transylvania Open on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Anastasia Potapova (RUS x1) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-3, 7-5
Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE x5) 4-0 - retired
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Transylvania Open results6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations results and standings26 minutes ago
-
Gatland admits pressure of Wales record-breaking losing run36 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update56 minutes ago
-
Balbirnie, Tucker half-tons boost Ireland in Zimbabwe56 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen lose ground on Bayern with Wolfsburg stalemate56 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open result1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 hours ago
-
Washington ready to welcome 'persecuted South African farmers'3 hours ago
-
De Bruyne spares Man City blushes at Leyton Orient3 hours ago