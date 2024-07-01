Open Menu

Tennis's Oldest Tournament Wimbledon To Begin On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Wimbledon, one of the four Grand Slams and the world's oldest tennis tournament, will begin on Monday.

The 137th edition of this year's competition will conclude on July 14.

The prize money for this year's only grand slam on grass is £50 million (roughly $63.3 million), breaking the previous record.

The tournament's singles champions will each receive £2.7 million (about $3.4 million) in prize money.

- Nadal skips Wimbledon, Djokovic to decide

Spanish legend Rafael Nadal, who has only participated in the French Open of the last five grand slams due to injury and was eliminated in the first round, has decided not to participate in Wimbledon.

The 38-year-old Nadal, who has 22 grand slam titles, has announced that he will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Novak Djokovic, who tore the meniscus in his right knee at the French Open and underwent surgery on June 5, has not yet confirmed his participation in the tournament.

If the 37-year-old Serb, who arrived in London to train with Italian world no. 1 Jannik Sinner on Centre Court and also participated in the draw on Friday, withdraws from the tournament before the first day's schedule is announced, Russian Daniil Medvedev, seeded no. 5, will replace Djokovic, and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded no. 17, will replace Medvedev, according to the rules.

- Women's world no. 1 Swiatek aims for 1st Wimbledon title

Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who has been world no.

1 in the women's rankings for the past two years, will compete for her first Wimbledon title and sixth grand slam victory.

The 23-year-old has only made it to the quarterfinals in the tournament.

Swiatek will play to win her first Wimbledon after Roland Garros, where she has been champion for the last three years.

Carlos Alcaraz was the defending Wimbledon champion in men's singles and Marketa Vondrousova in women's singles.

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds the record for the most won at Wimbledon with eight titles in men's singles and Martina Navratilova of the US with nine in women's singles.

- Top Wimbledon singles winners are as follows:

- Men's:

Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 8

William Renshaw (UK) - 7

Pete Sampras (US) - 7

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 7

- Women's:

Martina Navratilova (US) - 9

Helen Wills Moody (US) - 8

Steffi Graf (Germany) - 7

Serena Williams (US) - 7

Dorothea Lambert Chambers (UK) - 7

- Wimbledon singles winners of the last 5 years are as below:

- Men's:

2018 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2019 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2021 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2022 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2023 - Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

- Women's:

2018 - Angelique Kerber (Germany)

2019 - Simona Halep (Romania)

2021 - Ashleigh Barty (Australia)

2022 - Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

2023 - Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

