TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Tens of drivers have joined a protect rally in Tbilisi to demand that Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia step down over dispersing last week's protests, with the convoy of cars currently on its way toward the ministry's building, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"We are holding national flags and making noise to make our voice heard. The convoy of cars is moving toward the ministry. We urge everyone to join us," a driver told Sputnik.

Georgian tv channels meanwhile live broadcast the movement of the convoy, which is followed by police patrol vehicles, with no law enforcement officers seen near the ministry's building itself.

The interior minister's resignation is one of the demands of the protests that have been gripping the Georgian capital since Thursday. The protesters believe that Gakharia is responsible for the actions of special forces who dispelled the rally on the first day of the protests.

Protests in Tbilisi erupted over a Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in the Georgian capital. The rally was dispersed by special forces with the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. At least 240 people sustained injuries as a result, while over 300 were detained. The protests have continued in the next days.