Tens of thousands bid farewell to Pope Francis as he lies in state

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Tens of thousands of mourners queued to say their last goodbyes to Pope Francis at St Peter's Basilica Wednesday, as the body of the late Argentine pontiff began three days of lying in state.

By the afternoon, the wait to enter the church was more than four hours, as the long line of pilgrims and tourists wishing to pass by the pontiff's open coffin circled the vast St Peter's Square.

"We wanted to say thank you to one of the most humble popes," said Portuguese medical student Francisca Antunes, 21, after leaving the basilica with a friend.

"It felt really good to be in there," she told AFP.

Roman pensioner Simonetta Marini, 67, said the crowds attested to widespread admiration for Francis, whose human touch and defence of the world's underdogs helped steer the Catholic Church towards a more inclusive, compassionate path.

"I came to say a last goodbye to a great man. He stood for the people," Marini said.

Francis, an energetic reformer who took over as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics in 2013, died on Monday aged 88.

His death, after a stroke, came nearly a month after he was released from hospital where he spent five weeks being treated for pneumonia.

Dressed in his papal vestments -- a red chasuble, white mitre and black shoes -- and with a rosary laced between his fingers, the pope's body has been laid out in a red-lined wooden coffin.

For three days, it will rest on a low bier before the Altar of the Confession underneath the soaring dome painted by Michelangelo, before being closed at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Friday evening ahead of Saturday's funeral.

- Procession of cardinals -

Vincenza Nocilla, a 67-year-old retired nurse, left her home in Formia, south of Rome, at 4:00 am to be among the first to see the pontiff.

She said it was "really moving" but noted, however, that "they don't let you stay long, you walk by, say a quick goodbye and go".

A retired Irish couple said it was a "priority" to come see Francis while on holiday in Rome, and hailed his efforts to tackle clerical sexual abuse.

"He was a great man, a great advocate for the poor, the underprivileged and those who suffered at the hands of his flock," said Cliodhna Devlin.

The Vatican said that because of the large turnout it was considering keeping the basilica open past its scheduled closing time at midnight.

Hours before, a colourful procession of cardinals, clergy and Swiss Guards escorted Francis's coffin from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, where he lived during his 12-year papacy, to St Peter's, as the basilica's bells tolled.

Scores of world leaders and dignitaries plan to attend Saturday's funeral, including US President Donald Trump, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, Argentine President Javier Milei and Spain's royal couple.

Up to 170 foreign delegations are expected, the interior ministry said.

- 'Sorely missed' -

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday led the tributes during a special joint session of parliament in Rome, before going herself to see the pope lying in state.

In parliament she described Francis as a "determined" man who nevertheless made others feel at ease.

"With him you could talk about everything. You could open up, and tell your story without filters or fear of being judged," Meloni said, adding that the last thing he told her was never to lose her sense of humour.

After the funeral, Francis's coffin will be taken to his favourite church, Rome's papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where it will be interred in the ground and marked by a simple inscription: Franciscus.

Authorities have ramped up security for the funeral, with the weekend already due to be busy because of a public holiday Friday.

A spokesman for Italy's civil protection unit, Pierfrancesco Demilito, told AFP it was impossible to predict the expected crowds, but estimated "several hundred thousand at least".

Italy has declared five days of national mourning -- longer than the three days observed for Polish pope John Paul II in 2005, but less than the week declared for Francis by his native Argentina.

The Philippines -- one of the world's most populous Catholic-majority countries -- also declared four days of national mourning.

Thoughts for the deceased pope came from as far afield as East Timor, which Francis visited last year, with the rector of Dili's largest Catholic seminary, Miguel Arcanjo da Costa, calling Francis "a diamond for us".

"We hope that the next pope is like him."

- Cardinals to meet -

After the funeral, all eyes will turn to the process to choose Francis's successor.

Cardinals around the world are returning to Rome for the conclave, which should begin no less than 15 days and no more than 20 after a pope's death.

Only those under the age of 80 are eligible to vote.

Cardinals have already met twice, in so-called general congregations -- the first time on Tuesday morning, where they set the funeral date, and again on Wednesday afternoon.

At the time of his death, Francis was under doctors' orders to rest for two months. But the headstrong pope continued to make public appearances despite appearing tired and short of breath.

On Easter Sunday, he circled St Peter's Square in his popemobile to greet the crowds, stopping to kiss babies along the way.

He died the next morning after suffering a stroke, a coma and heart failure, according to his death certificate.