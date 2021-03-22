UrduPoint.com
Tens Of Thousands Evacuated In Major Flooding Event On Australia's East Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:08 PM

Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated in a major flooding event on Australia's east coast, with heavy rainfall across large parts of New South Wales (NSW) state expected to continue

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated in a major flooding event on Australia's east coast, with heavy rainfall across large parts of New South Wales (NSW) state expected to continue.

As of Monday, roughly 15,000 people have been evacuated from properties in northern NSW, while closer to state capital Sydney, around 3,000 people have been forced to leave their homes near the Nepean and Hawkesbury rivers.

Across the state, 38 regions were designated as natural disaster areas, with state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warning that further evacuations were expected as sustained heavy rainfall continued.

"Some communities who were battered by the bushfires are now being battered by the floods, and a deep drought prior to that," Berejiklian said.

"I don't know any time in our states' history when we've had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic.

" Some areas on the NSW mid-north coast have received over 1 meter of rain fall since Friday, with one data center north of Sydney recording 249 mm in just 24 hours on Sunday.

"This is due to the combination of a slow moving coastal trough and the approach of another system coming through from the west," Bureau of Meteorology NSW manager Jane Golding explained.

A severe weather warning was extended on Monday to include the south coast and western districts of NSW, on top of the central and mid-north coast.

"With the approach of this new system coming through today, we're expecting heavy rain to fall in areas that haven't seen as much rain over the last few days and we're expecting the flood risk to develop in those areas as well," Golding said.

