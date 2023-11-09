Tens of thousands flee as Israel tightens Gaza City 'stranglehold'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Tens of thousands of Palestinians fled the fighting and bombardment in Gaza, as Israel said it was tightening the "stranglehold" around Hamas and again rejected a ceasefire without the release of hostages.

Calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians have built over a month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again rejected the prospect of a ceasefire in Gaza, amid reports of negotiations for a temporary truce with Hamas to allow in humanitarian aid.

The Israeli army said 50,000 people left north Gaza for the south of the narrow coastal strip on Wednesday. "We saw today how 50,000 Gazans moved from northern Gaza to southern Gaza," said military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

"They're leaving because they understand that Hamas lost control in the north, and in the south it's safer."

Around 15,000 people had fled on Tuesday, compared with 5,000 on Monday and 2,000 on Sunday, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).