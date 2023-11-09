Open Menu

Tens Of Thousands Flee As Israel Tightens Gaza City 'stranglehold'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Tens of thousands flee as Israel tightens Gaza City 'stranglehold'

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Tens of thousands of Palestinians fled the fighting and bombardment in Gaza, as Israel said it was tightening the "stranglehold" around Hamas and again rejected a ceasefire without the release of hostages.

Calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians have built over a month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again rejected the prospect of a ceasefire in Gaza, amid reports of negotiations for a temporary truce with Hamas to allow in humanitarian aid.

The Israeli army said 50,000 people left north Gaza for the south of the narrow coastal strip on Wednesday. "We saw today how 50,000 Gazans moved from northern Gaza to southern Gaza," said military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

"They're leaving because they understand that Hamas lost control in the north, and in the south it's safer."

Around 15,000 people had fled on Tuesday, compared with 5,000 on Monday and 2,000 on Sunday, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Israel Gaza Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

10 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

10 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

10 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

10 hours ago
Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

10 hours ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

10 hours ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

10 hours ago
 Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

10 hours ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

10 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf laud ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf lauds security forces for Chitral ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World