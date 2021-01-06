UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tens Of Thousands Gather For Pro-Trump Rally In Washington - Sputnik Correspondent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:22 PM

Tens of Thousands Gather for Pro-Trump Rally in Washington - Sputnik Correspondent

Tens of thousands of US President Donald Trump's supporters have gathered in Washington, DC in what they say is a show of support for election integrity in the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the scene on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Tens of thousands of US President Donald Trump's supporters have gathered in Washington, DC in what they say is a show of support for election integrity in the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the scene on Wednesday.

People from across the United States have gathered near the White House to express their support for the US president who is scheduled to address the rally at 11:00 a.m. (16:00 GMT). The rally remains peaceful, while US media reported a big police presence in the area.

The US Congress is due to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November 3 election later in the day). Trump and the rally's participants are calling on Congress not to consider what they call are illegal electors from five US states.

Related Topics

Election Police Washington White House Trump United States November Congress Media From

Recent Stories

Ravi Urban Development project to protect environm ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council distributes certificates to yo ..

2 minutes ago

NAB decides to impart capacity building courses to ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign medical graduates stage protest

6 minutes ago

Iqbal urges people to cooperate with MCP for keepi ..

6 minutes ago

NYSE to delist 3 Chinese telecom firms in new reve ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.