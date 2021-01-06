Tens of Thousands Gather for Pro-Trump Rally in Washington - Sputnik Correspondent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Tens of thousands of US President Donald Trump's supporters have gathered in Washington, DC in what they say is a show of support for election integrity in the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the scene on Wednesday.

People from across the United States have gathered near the White House to express their support for the US president who is scheduled to address the rally at 11:00 a.m. (16:00 GMT). The rally remains peaceful, while US media reported a big police presence in the area.

The US Congress is due to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November 3 election later in the day). Trump and the rally's participants are calling on Congress not to consider what they call are illegal electors from five US states.