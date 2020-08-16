UrduPoint.com
Tens Of Thousands Gather In Central Minsk In Protest Against Lukashenko

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Tens of Thousands Gather in Central Minsk in Protest Against Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Tens of thousands gathered in the center of the Belarusian capital on Sunday to protest against President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection that the opposition says was rigged.

A huge crowd of demonstrators assembled near the WWII memorial stele before marching to Independence Square, where Lukashenko addressed a rival rally organized by his loyalists a few hours earlier.

The protest is peaceful, a Sputnik correspondent said. The police are not interfering despite a ban on unauthorized gatherings. Overlooking the square are the main government building and the election commission.

