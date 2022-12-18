Tens of Thousands Left Without Power After Heavy Snowstorm in US Northeast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Tens of thousands of people were hit by power outages in the northeast of the United States on Sunday due to a heavy snowstorm, according to the PowerOutage.us web portal.

Around 66,600 subscribers were disconnected from power grid in the US state of Maine, with 8,500 and 6,200 people in New Hampshire and Vermont, the portal said.

US media reported that the winter storm dropped up to 50 centimeters (19 inches) of snow on the region of New England and some areas in the state of New York.