UrduPoint.com

Tens Of Thousands March In Georgia 'for Europe' After Blow To EU Bid

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 11:58 PM

Tens of thousands march in Georgia 'for Europe' after blow to EU bid

Tens of thousands of Georgians took to the streets Monday in support of the country's EU membership bid, days after the European Commission recommended deferring Tbilisi's candidacy

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Tens of thousands of Georgians took to the streets Monday in support of the country's EU membership bid, days after the European Commission recommended deferring Tbilisi's candidacy.

EU leaders are expected to decide by Friday on granting candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, which all applied for EU membership shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Waving Georgian, Ukrainian, and EU flags, an estimated 60,000 demonstrators gathered outside the Georgian parliament on Monday evening for the "March for Europe." Many held placards that read "We are Europe" as the EU anthem, the Ode to Joy, was performed at the demonstration.

The rally was initiated by the Black Sea nation's leading pro-democracy groups and supported by all of the opposition parties to "demonstrate the commitment of the Georgian people to its European choice and Western values".

"Europe is a historical choice and an aspiration of Georgians, for which all generations have given sacrifices," the rally organisers said on Facebook.

Ahead of the rally, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said in a televised address: "We must mobilise on this historical day for our country. Our message is that we want a European Georgia."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Europe Parliament Facebook Tbilisi Georgia Moldova February March All Opposition

Recent Stories

Korean surgeons train young doctors for spine surg ..

Korean surgeons train young doctors for spine surgery

32 minutes ago
 Stalled IMF programme will be revived in a day or ..

Stalled IMF programme will be revived in a day or so, Finance Minister claims

43 minutes ago
 Aakash Chopra heaps praise on Imam-ul-Haq

Aakash Chopra heaps praise on Imam-ul-Haq

33 minutes ago
 Tens of thousands march in Georgia for EU's member ..

Tens of thousands march in Georgia for EU's membership

57 minutes ago
 East Africa leaders agree regional force for DRCon ..

East Africa leaders agree regional force for DRCongo, urge ceasefire

57 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DIG PHP assumes charge

Newly appointed DIG PHP assumes charge

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.