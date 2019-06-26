UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tens Of Thousands Mourn Slain Leaders In Ethiopia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:48 PM

Tens of thousands mourn slain leaders in Ethiopia

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians gathered Wednesday to mourn senior officials killed in an alleged coup attempt in Amhara, where the suspected mastermind was also honoured at a funeral attended by hundreds of people

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Tens of thousands of Ethiopians gathered Wednesday to mourn senior officials killed in an alleged coup attempt in Amhara, where the suspected mastermind was also honoured at a funeral attended by hundreds of people.

In Amhara, a northwestern state rocked by the murder of its president, attorney general and a top adviser, vast crowds gathered in a stadium in the local capital Bahir Dar for a funeral ceremony.

"The fallen will be remembered for generations to come for their contribution to the region and the whole country," said deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen, himself from the Amhara ethnic group, the second-largest in the country.

"We will find out the motives and interests of those who committed this barbaric act."Demeke lay flowers before the three coffins, which were then to be taken to a local church for a religious service.

The authorities say the three were killed by a "hit squad" under the orders of Amhara security chief Asaminew Tsige, an ethno-nationalist reportedly facing removal over his attempts to form a militia.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Bahir Dar Church From Top

Recent Stories

HRCP censures higher education budget cuts

11 seconds ago

Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. In ..

2 minutes ago

All political parties should support the charter o ..

12 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Arts Council stages drama "'Andher Naga ..

13 seconds ago

PDWP approves 19 projects worth Rs 8430.744 mln

16 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi to host summit on women’s empowerment

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.