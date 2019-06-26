Tens of thousands mourn slain leaders in Ethiopia

(@FahadShabbir)

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians gathered Wednesday to mourn senior officials killed in an alleged coup attempt in Amhara, where the suspected mastermind was also honoured at a funeral attended by hundreds of people

In Amhara, a northwestern state rocked by the murder of its president, attorney general and a top adviser, vast crowds gathered in a stadium in the local capital Bahir Dar for a funeral ceremony.

"The fallen will be remembered for generations to come for their contribution to the region and the whole country," said deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen, himself from the Amhara ethnic group, the second-largest in the country.

"We will find out the motives and interests of those who committed this barbaric act."Demeke lay flowers before the three coffins, which were then to be taken to a local church for a religious service.

The authorities say the three were killed by a "hit squad" under the orders of Amhara security chief Asaminew Tsige, an ethno-nationalist reportedly facing removal over his attempts to form a militia.