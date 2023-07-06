Open Menu

Tens Of Thousands Of Children In UK To Get 'Virtual Ward' Treatment - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Tens of thousands of children in the United Kingdom will be treated in "virtual wards" at home to free beds in hospitals for patients in more serious condition, UK media reported on Wednesday.

"Virtual wards" in the UK allow patients to get hospital-level care at home via video conference. British newspaper The Times reported that over 6,400 children had been treated that way in the UK in 2022. 

In July, the "virtual ward" service will be extended to include pediatric aid in all regions of the country to free beds in hospitals for more severe patients, The Times reported citing the UK National Health Service.

Earlier this year, an IPSOS poll showed that 71% of the respondents believe that healthcare in the UK will soon cease to be free of charge. 

The UK health care system has been suffering from a severe shortage of medical workers for months. More and more people are leaving their profession amid excessive workload, rising costs of living and lack of opportunities to upgrade their skills. Strikes of medical staff have additionally exacerbated the situation.

