Tens Of Thousands Of German Households Left Without Power Due To Hurricane Ilenia- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Tens of thousands of households were left without electricity after hurricane Ilenia swept over the German Federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, the media reported.

According to German tabloid Bild, 54,000 and 10,000 households were left without electricity in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria accordingly.

In most cases, power outages are caused by trees falling on power lines, the media added.

The German railway company Deutsche Bahn announced on Thursday the suspension of the movement of long-distance trains in seven federal states of the country at once due to the bad weather.

