Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Legal Reform

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in central Tel Aviv on the 24th consecutive Saturday of protests against the controversial judicial reform, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Demonstrations were held at 150 different locations across Israel on Saturday. In Tel Aviv alone, about 100,000 people gathered to express dissatisfaction with the legal reform.

Avigdor Lieberman, the former Israeli defense minister, was spotted among the demonstrators in Tel Aviv.

"I attended a demonstration in Kaplan (Street in central Tel Aviv) this evening.

We will continue to fight for a democratic, Zionist and liberal state," Lieberman said on Twitter.

In late March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the suspension of the legislative process on judicial reform in order to negotiate and reach a compromise with its opponents. The decision came against the backdrop of major nationwide protests against the reform. Despite the suspension, protesters continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.