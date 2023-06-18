UrduPoint.com

Tens Of Thousands Of Israelis Protest Against Legal Reform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Legal Reform

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in central Tel Aviv on the 24th consecutive Saturday of protests against the controversial judicial reform, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Demonstrations were held at 150 different locations across Israel on Saturday. In Tel Aviv alone, about 100,000 people gathered to express dissatisfaction with the legal reform.

Avigdor Lieberman, the former Israeli defense minister, was spotted among the demonstrators in Tel Aviv.

"I attended a demonstration in Kaplan (Street in central Tel Aviv) this evening.

We will continue to fight for a democratic, Zionist and liberal state," Lieberman said on Twitter.

In late March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the suspension of the legislative process on judicial reform in order to negotiate and reach a compromise with its opponents. The decision came against the backdrop of major nationwide protests against the reform. Despite the suspension, protesters continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Democracy Twitter March

Recent Stories

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

6 hours ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

6 hours ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

6 hours ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

6 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to h ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to have an end'

6 hours ago
 Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine P ..

Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine Peace Initiative Finished

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.