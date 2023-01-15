UrduPoint.com

Tens Of Thousands Of Israelis Protesting Against Gov't Reforms In Tel Aviv - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protesting Against Gov't Reforms in Tel Aviv - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Tens of thousands of Israelis joined a protest in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and the planned judicial reforms, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and would give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, according to the Times of Israel. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.

Police officials estimate that around 80,000 people gathered at Habima Square and nearby streets in Tel Aviv as of 08:30 p.m. local time (18:30 GMT) on Saturday despite the rainy weather, the Times of Israel reported.

Last week, over 10,000 people joined a similar rally against the government's judicial reforms.

Israel's new government, led by Netanyahu, was sworn in before the country's parliament on December 29.

