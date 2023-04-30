Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protesting Against Judicial Reform Across Israel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Mass protests against a controversial judicial reform are taking place in different Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, on Saturday evening ahead of the start of the summer session of the Israeli parliament next week, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in the center of Tel Aviv, with roads in this part of the city blocked by the law enforcement, the correspondent said, adding that most protesters have gathered near the Azrieli Center where the government buildings are located.

Protesters are shouting slogans in support of democracy, carrying national flags, while criticizing the government.

The anti-government protests are taking place partially in response to a mass demonstration supporting the judicial reform in Jerusalem earlier in the week, the organizers said. Up to 200,000 Israelis took part in the demonstration in support of the government, according to various estimates.

Saturday demonstrations against the reform were announced in 150 locations across Israel, with the organizers urging people to protest against what they call "dictatorship."

Protests against the suspended judicial reform have been held for 17 straight weeks in Israel. Organizers of the demonstrations have pledged to continue protests until the reform is completely canceled.

The draft law is intended to shake up the judiciary. If adopted, it will curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges.

Opponents of the reform say that it would undermine the Supreme Court's ability to rule laws unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after one of the largest protests in Israel's history.