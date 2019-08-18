UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tens Of Thousands Of Protesters March In Center Of Hong Kong Despite Police Ban

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

Tens of Thousands of Protesters March in Center of Hong Kong Despite Police Ban

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Tens of thousands of demonstrators have marched in the center of Hong Kong despite a police ban and rainy weather, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Participants of the rally organized by the opposition Civil Human Rights Front demand fully abandoning the law on extradition. They also call upon the authorities to stop dubbing the recent mass protests as "riots," release all detained demonstrators, start an independent investigation into police actions during protests and introduce direct general elections.

The opposition initially called for a march, but police banned it, saying that the organizers were not able to provide security at the event.

The organizers told reporters that the rally would be peaceful, saying that police would be responsible for all violent incidents at the rally.

Initially, the protesters gathered in Victoria Park. An hour later a crowd of protesters began to leave the territory of the park, flooding the streets and roads of the city.

It is currently raining heavily in Hong Kong, but this does has not deterred demonstrators.

Earlier in the day, the organizers said they expected more than 300,000 participants at the rally on Sunday.

The protests in the financial hub began more than two months ago after the local legislature opened debates on a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China. The city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, has since declared the bill "dead." The protesters are demanding that it must be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against the protesters.

Related Topics

Weather Police China Victoria Hong Kong Hub March Criminals Sunday Event All Opposition

Recent Stories

Works begin on AED183 million roundabout developme ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo 2020 Dubai will show how far count ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

15 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.