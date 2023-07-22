Open Menu

Tens Of Thousands Of Protesters Marching Toward Parliament Building In Jerusalem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Tens of Thousands of Protesters Marching Toward Parliament Building in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands of protesters against the Israeli government's judicial reform are heading toward the parliament building in Jerusalem as part of the "march of democracy," a Sputnik correspondent reported Saturday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Tens of thousands of protesters against the Israeli government's judicial reform are heading toward the parliament building in Jerusalem as part of the "march of democracy," a Sputnik correspondent reported Saturday.

A column of activists, who had gathered on Saturday morning on the outskirts of the city, began marching from the Chords Bridge (Bridge of Strings) toward the Knesset to protest the adoption of the controversial judicial reform bill, the correspondent said.

Entries to Jerusalem are blocked and the police are on duty around the area, according to the correspondent. Local media reported that such a mass protest march, which set off several days ago from Tel Aviv, is unprecedented for the country.

Protest organizers announced demonstrations at 150 locations across Israel on Saturday. A mass rally with thousands of protesters is expected to take place in the center of Tel Aviv on Kaplan Street. Protests against the judicial reform have been held nationwide for 29 consecutive weeks.

On Thursday, the Israeli parliament approved for second and third readings one of the key clauses of the reform, which limits the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions by declaring them unreasonable. If the bill becomes law, the government will have more power to advertise its decisions and elect officials.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Police Israel Parliament Democracy Jerusalem March Media From Government

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi offer ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi offers condolence

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects various localities in rain ..

3 minutes ago
 Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman An ..

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar actively working for highe ..

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Badshahi Mosque

5 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

RAK Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

28 minutes ago
 Greek boats evacuate 1,500 people threatened by Rh ..

Greek boats evacuate 1,500 people threatened by Rhodes fire

5 minutes ago
Fujairah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abd ..

28 minutes ago
 Greek boats evacuate 2,000 people threatened by Rh ..

Greek boats evacuate 2,000 people threatened by Rhodes fire

5 minutes ago
 Mission in contact with Pakistani origin detainees ..

Mission in contact with Pakistani origin detainees in Libya: FO

5 minutes ago
 Hamilton claims pole position at Hungarian Grand P ..

Hamilton claims pole position at Hungarian Grand Prix

5 minutes ago
 May 9 vandalism exposed PTI's chief hooliganism ba ..

May 9 vandalism exposed PTI's chief hooliganism based politics: Amir Muqam

3 minutes ago
 People to vote those who saved Pakistan from defau ..

People to vote those who saved Pakistan from default: Prof. Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World