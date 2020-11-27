UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tens Of Thousands Of Sadr Supporters Pack Iraqi Capital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 07:49 PM

Tens of thousands of Sadr supporters pack Iraqi capital

Tens of thousands of supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr packed the streets of the Iraqi capital Friday in a show of force as preparations ramp up for June parliamentary elections

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Tens of thousands of supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr packed the streets of the Iraqi capital Friday in a show of force as preparations ramp up for June parliamentary elections.

Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, they gathered shoulder-to-shoulder for noon prayers in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, spilling out into the surrounding streets.

"This is a protest against the corrupt, the oppressors, who have driven Iraq to brink of bankruptcy, to the brink of the abyss," said Talal al-Saadi, a cleric who was among those protesting on Friday.

In a sermon read out by Sadr's representative, the leader called for a "Sadrist majority in parliament".

Sadr is very rarely seen in public and did not attend the rally.

Iraq is facing its most dire fiscal crisis in decades following a collapse in oil prices earlier this year and the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government unable to pay public sector salaries on time.

The Sadrist movement had called for protests to back the reform of what it says is a corrupt state, but its populist chief has also been making moves ahead of next year's vote.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Vote Iraq Oil Baghdad June Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Addila Rubab Kazmi posted as ED APP

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body on National Health Services ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccinating children against polio must for their ..

2 minutes ago

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

2 hours ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.