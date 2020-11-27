Tens of thousands of Sadr supporters pack Iraqi capital

Tens of thousands of supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr packed the streets of the Iraqi capital Friday in a show of force as preparations ramp up for June parliamentary elections

Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, they gathered shoulder-to-shoulder for noon prayers in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, spilling out into the surrounding streets.

"This is a protest against the corrupt, the oppressors, who have driven Iraq to brink of bankruptcy, to the brink of the abyss," said Talal al-Saadi, a cleric who was among those protesting on Friday.

In a sermon read out by Sadr's representative, the leader called for a "Sadrist majority in parliament".

Sadr is very rarely seen in public and did not attend the rally.

Iraq is facing its most dire fiscal crisis in decades following a collapse in oil prices earlier this year and the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government unable to pay public sector salaries on time.

The Sadrist movement had called for protests to back the reform of what it says is a corrupt state, but its populist chief has also been making moves ahead of next year's vote.