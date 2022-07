WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Twitter's service went down for more than 50,000 users at around 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, according to Ookla-owned outage tracker Downdetector.com.

Downdetector collects status reports from various sources and analyzes them in real-time to detect service disruptions in their very early stages.