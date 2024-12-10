Tens Of Thousands Ordered To Leave Due To Volcanic Eruption In Philippines
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Philippine authorities on Tuesday ordered tens of thousands of people to leave their homes following eruption of Mt. Kanlaon, the strongest in recent years, local media reported.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council directed everyone living within a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) radius of the volcano to rush to safer areas.
Mt. Kanlaon erupted on Monday, second time this year, sending hot ash and gases up to 3 km (1.8 mi) in the sky and forcing residents to seek shelter, state-run Philippine news Agency reported.
It erupted for nearly four minutes on Monday, sending a plume of ash to as far as the Antique province, which lies over 200 km (124 mi) across the sea from the volcano, according to Philippine’s chief volcanologist Teresito Bacolcol.
He prohibited the citizens from staying within 4 km (2.4 mi) radius of the volcano as a “sudden and more explosive eruption” is still possible.
Schools were closed and a nighttime curfew was imposed in the most vulnerable areas.
Doctors have urged those residing in the danger zones to wear masks.
Civil aviation authorities canceled at least six domestic and one international flight and two local flights to be diverted on Monday and Tuesday due to the volcanic eruption.
Nearly 10,000 individuals have so far been evacuated from five cities and towns around Mt. Kanlaon, according to the Office of Civil Defense.
The situation remained critical in La Castellana in the Negros Occidental province, where some 47,000 people reside within the 6-kilometer danger zone.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the alert level could be further elevated from level 3 to 5 of the five-step warning system as the situation remained volatile.
The government said that adequate stocks of relief supplies are ready for families affected by Kanalon's latest eruption.
The Philippines is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From World
-
Cambodia bans energy drinks at schools1 minute ago
-
Climate activists attempt to disrupt LNG summit in Berlin1 minute ago
-
Malaysia's median monthly salaries, wages increase in 20231 minute ago
-
UK, Germany agree action plan to tackle migrant smugglers2 minutes ago
-
'Huge demand': Portugal dreams of becoming medical cannabis hub11 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers design solution for stable communication on ultra-high-speed trains11 minutes ago
-
Stellantis, Chinese firm CATL plan $4bn battery plant in Spain51 minutes ago
-
Lewandowski leading Barca Champions League charge on Dortmund return1 hour ago
-
Tehran says 4,000 Iranians returned from Syria since Assad's fall2 hours ago
-
UN says Israel bombardment of Syria 'must stop'2 hours ago
-
Draw specialists Juventus under fire ahead of City visit3 hours ago
-
Turkey slams Israel's 'occupying mentality' in Golan buffer zone3 hours ago