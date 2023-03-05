UrduPoint.com

Tens Of Thousands Protest Against Legal Reform In Israel - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Tens of Thousands Protest Against Legal Reform in Israel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) About 160,000 people have participated in yet another protest in Tel Aviv against the controversial Israeli judicial reform, The Times of Israel reports.

Israelis have been holding weekly protests against the reform for nine straight weeks. The Saturday protest came after the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, approved the second part of the controversial reform on Wednesday.

The Times of Israel said on Saturday that about 160,000 attended the protest in Tel Aviv, and tens of thousands went out into the streets across Israel.

According to the newspaper, police used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators in Tel Aviv.

At least four people were detained in Tel Aviv during clashes with law enforcement, The Times of Israel said citing a police spokesperson.

In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli parliament approved the first part of the legislation. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

The current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948. In accordance with this system, the Supreme Court provides constitutional oversight, since Israel does not have a constitution and a constitutional court. Government decisions are largely controlled by the Supreme Court, which can overrule them if necessary.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Police Israel Water Parliament Democracy Levin January Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN ..

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN Conference on the Least Devel ..

3 hours ago
 Women’s matches: 10 foreign players named for sq ..

Women’s matches: 10 foreign players named for squads

3 hours ago
 Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 s ..

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

4 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

4 hours ago
 Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air ..

Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air bridge

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.