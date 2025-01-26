Open Menu

Tens Of Thousands Protest Germany's Far Right As Musk Backs AfD

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Halle (Saale) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Jan, 2025) Tens of thousands of Germans rallied Saturday against the far right ahead of next month's legislative elections, as US tech billionaire Elon Musk again endorsed the anti-immigrant AfD party.

Musk, speaking by video link, told thousands of AfD supporters gathered in the eastern city of Halle that their party was "the best hope for the future of Germany".

AfD supporters at the rally shouted their approval as party co-leader Alice Weidel looked on smiling.

Meanwhile, protesters against the AfD turned out in cities across Germany.

The largest gatherings took place in Berlin and Cologne, with some 35,000 and 20,000 demonstrators, respectively, said police.

Organisers in Berlin claimed that 100,000 people attended the protests in the capital.

The protesters there used their mobile phones to form "a sea of light for democracy" in front of the Brandenburg Gate, brandishing letters forming the word "Resistance".

AfD is polling at around 20 percent ahead of Germany's February 23 elections, a record for a party that has already shattered a decades-old taboo in post-war Germany against supporting the far right.

The mainstream conservative CDU/CSU alliance leads on about 30 percent, with CDU leader Friedrich Merz the favourite to become chancellor after the elections.

