Tens of thousands rally against leader of flood-hit Spain region

Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Tens of thousands rallied in the Spanish city of Valencia on Saturday in the latest protest demanding regional leader Carlos Mazon's resignation over his handling of October's deadly floods.

Anger and grief are still raw four months after the European country's worst natural disaster in decades killed 232 people, including 224 in the eastern Valencia region.

In a demonstration called by dozens of unions and civil society associations, protesters holding pictures of their dead loved ones chanted "Mazon resign" and marched behind a banner reading "our relatives died due to your incompetence".

Signs emblazoned with slogans including "Mazon in prison", "murderers" and "we don't forgive, we don't forget" featured alongside a giant cardboard cutout representing Mazon with blood-stained hands.

The central government's office in Valencia put the number of demonstrators at around 30,000.

Spain's regions are responsible for emergency management in the decentralised country, meaning Mazon fronted a response widely judged to have been inadequate.

A mass alert reached residents' telephones only after muddy floodwater was already ravaging the region, while many stranded residents were left without food, water or power for days.