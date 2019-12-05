Tens of Thousands Rally Against Pension Reform in Central Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Tens of thousands of French people unhappy with the government 's pension reform plans gathered in central Paris on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Marchers set out from the Gare de l'Est railroad station and walked toward the Place de la Nation in defiance of President Emmanuel Macron's plan to introduce a points-based pension scheme.

Protesters thronged Boulevard de Magenta near the rail station all the way to the Place de la Nation hours after the public strike action began. They set off firecrackers and smoke bombs. Police did not intervene.

Some 6,000 police and gendarmes have been mobilized to maintain public order during what is considered to be one of the biggest nationwide strikes in decades. Clashes were earlier reported in Bordeaux and Nantes.