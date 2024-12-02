Open Menu

Tens Of Thousands Rally In Georgia As PM Rebuffs Calls For New Election

Published December 02, 2024

Tens of thousands rally in Georgia as PM rebuffs calls for new election

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Tens of thousands in Georgia on Sunday took part in a fourth straight day of protests against a government decision to shelve EU membership talks, as the prime minister rebuffed calls for new elections.

The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October 26 parliamentary polls that the pro-European opposition said were fraudulent.

The opposition is boycotting the new parliament, while pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili has asked the constitutional court to annul the election result, declaring the new legislature and government "illegitimate".

Critics accuse Georgian Dream, in power for more than a decade, of having steered the country away from the EU in recent years and of moving closer to Russia, an accusation it denies.

