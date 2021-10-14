Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili: AFP

(@FahadShabbir)

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands of Georgians rallied Thursday in the capital Tbilisi demanding the release of jailed ex-president and opposition leader, Mikheil Saakashvili.

Chanting Saakashvili's name and waving national flags, demonstrators filled the capital's Freedom Square and the main thoroughfare, Rustaveli Avenue, with an AFP correspondent estimating the crowd at more than 50,000 people.