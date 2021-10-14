UrduPoint.com

Tens Of Thousands Rally In Georgia For Jailed Ex-leader Saakashvili: AFP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 08:51 PM

Tens of thousands of Georgians rallied Thursday in the capital Tbilisi demanding the release of jailed ex-president and opposition leader, Mikheil Saakashvili

Chanting Saakashvili's name and waving national flags, demonstrators filled the capital's Freedom Square and the main thoroughfare, Rustaveli Avenue, with an AFP correspondent estimating the crowd at more than 50,000 people.

