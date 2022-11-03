UrduPoint.com

Tens Of Thousands Rally In Madrid To Demand Pay Hike Amid Soaring Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 09:25 PM

At least 30,000 workers from across Spain descended on Madrid on Thursday to demand a pay raise to offset the soaring cost of living, according to police estimates

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) At least 30,000 workers from across Spain descended on Madrid on Thursday to demand a pay raise to offset the soaring cost of living, according to police estimates.

The demonstration was organized by UGT and CCOO trade unions under the motto "Salary or Conflict: Working People Will Not Pay for This Crisis." They put the number of protesters at over 45,000.

"Today's gathering is aimed at demanding that the wealth generated in our country be distributed not only among the few," UGT leader Pepe Alvarez told a huge crowd of supporters who came together in the central Plaza Mayor after marching through the city.

CCOO secretary general Unai Sordo said wages had to rise 4-4.5% this year, followed by increases of 3% and 2.5% respectively over the next two years.

Spanish statistics institute INE estimated inflation in October at 7.3%. Consumer prices were up 10.8% year-on-year in July, the highest figure recorded since 1984. INE put the price hike down to rising electricity prices, which were up 49.4% in summer.

