Tens of Thousands Skip Classes to Protest in Hong Kong - Reports

Tens of thousands of students skipped the first day of classes to protest against the government in the autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong on Monday, media said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Tens of thousands of students skipped the first day of classes to protest against the government in the autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong on Monday, media said.

Some 30,000 mostly black-clad youths rallied on campus at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, according to the South China Morning Post. The rally marks the start of a two-week student boycott.

Some pupils skipped school to attend a separate demonstration in the Central business district early in the morning, with more braving rainy weather to join in after classes ended early in the afternoon.

Hongkongers have been protesting for three months against a bill that seeks to allow extradition to mainland China. Parliamentary debates have been put on hold but protesters want the city administration to probe alleged police brutality and free those detained.