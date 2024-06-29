Tense France Goes To Polls As Far-right Scents Power
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Voting got underway in France's overseas territories on Saturday in high-stakes snap parliamentary elections, which could change the country's trajectory and see the far-right party of Marine Le Pen take power in a historic first.
Residents of the tiny French archipelago of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, located off the coast of Canada, began casting their ballots in the first round of elections from 1000 GMT.
They will be followed by voters in France's islands in the Caribbean and the South American territory of French Guiana. Voting will later start in territories in the Pacific and then in the Indian Ocean before it gets underway on the mainland on Sunday.
Elections for the 577 seats in the lower house National Assembly are a two-round process. The shape of the new parliament will become clear after the second round a week later, on July 7.
With Russia's war against Ukraine in its third year and energy and food prices soaring, support for the anti-immigration and eurosceptic National Rally party has surged.
Most polls show that National Rally is on course to win the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, parliament's lower house, although it remains unclear if the party will secure an outright majority.
A high turnout is predicted and final opinion polls have given the RN between 35 percent and 37 percent of the vote, against 27.5-29 percent for the left-wing New Popular Front alliance and 20-21 percent for President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp.
If the RN obtains an absolute majority, party chief Jordan Bardella, Le Pen's 28-year-old protege with no governing experience, could become prime minister in a tense "cohabitation" with Macron.
Recent Stories
LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Police officer wounded, 'attacker' killed in front of Israeli embassy in Belgrade: Minister30 seconds ago
-
Mongolia ruling party wins reduced majority in vote dominated by graft40 minutes ago
-
Verstappen resists Norris attack to win Austrian GP sprint race1 hour ago
-
At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests: HRW2 hours ago
-
Gazans living in 'unbearable' conditions: UNRWA2 hours ago
-
Pezeshkian, Iran's sole reformist candidate2 hours ago
-
Pogacar favourite as Tour de France sets off from Florence2 hours ago
-
Clashes, arrests mark start of German far-right AfD congress2 hours ago
-
Saeed Jalili, anti-West candidate in Iran presidency runoff2 hours ago
-
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seize key town in east DRC: official2 hours ago
-
Far right scents power as tense France braces for snap vote3 hours ago
-
Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum held in Ningbo to forge vision on development of port and ..3 hours ago