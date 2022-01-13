Tense Ukraine talks underway in Vienna

UrduPoint.com

The world's largest security body met in Vienna on Thursday, hoping to push Russia and the West towards dialogue to defuse a mounting crisis on Ukraine's border where Russian troops have massed, sparking fears of war

The United States and its European allies have accused Russia of deploying tanks, artillery and about 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine's war-torn eastern border in recent weeks, in what NATO says is preparation for an invasion.

But Moscow says this is a response to what it sees as the growing presence of NATO in its sphere of influence, where it fiercely opposes the expansion of the Atlantic alliance.

Moscow and Washington have already underlined their "fundamental" differences on European security during tense talks in Geneva and Brussels this week.

