Tension As French Election Campaign Comes To An End

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Tensions mounted on Friday as France's election campaign came to an end ahead of a one-day pause and then a historic run-off vote that could paralyse government or see the far right sweep to power.

More than 50 candidates and campaign activists have been physically assaulted during the campaign, the shortest in modern French history, and 30,000 police will be deployed this weekend to head-off trouble.

Friday was the last official day of campaigning with Saturday a day of rest before polls open on Sunday for run-off races in Constituencies that failed to choose an outright winner in last month's first round.

Last month, President Emmanuel Macron plunged his country's future into doubt by calling a snap legislative poll after his centrist allies were trounced in European elections.

He has explained his shock decision as a chance for French voters to reject a slide towards extremes and to reset parliament.

But, with the midnight end to campaigning just hours away, it was anti-immigration, Eurosceptic leader Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) that had the wind in its sails ahead of Sunday's second round vote.

