Tensions Around Iran To Become Topic Of Russia's UNSC Presidency - Moscow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:18 PM

Tensions Around Iran to Become Topic of Russia's UNSC Presidency - Moscow

The situation in the Persian Gulf and the escalation of tensions around Iran will become the topic of Russia's presidency in the UN Security Council in October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The situation in the Persian Gulf and the escalation of tensions around Iran will become the topic of Russia's presidency in the UN Security Council in October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

In October, Russia takes over the presidency of the UN Security Council.

"We regularly want our presidency to be a real contribution to increasing the effectiveness of the UN ... We would like to focus on two big topics. The first is the situation in the Persian Gulf. And you understand when someone says 'the situation in the Persian Gulf', he, of course, thinks about making this region safer, more peaceful, predictable, which is not so today.

And this is not the case precisely because Washington and its allies are pumping up very serious tensions around Iran," Vershinin told the press conference in Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

Moscow intends to discuss these topics at the Security Council, "at a good, ministerial level," he said.

"This topic will make it possible to think not only about how to remove the current tension, but also how to make sure that there is security and increased trust between the parties," the diplomat said.

