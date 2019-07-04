UrduPoint.com
Tensions Around S-400 Deal Subsiding After G20 Summit - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:16 PM

US-Turkish disagreements over Ankara purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems have started to die down after the recent G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) US-Turkish disagreements over Ankara purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems have started to die down after the recent G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"The S-400 deal is done, we are talking about the shipments. We are buying the S-400 [systems]. After the recent statements, the discrepancy over the S-400 is subsiding. I can say that the process is going more calmly now. US President Donald Trump has openly said what he thinks about the F-35 [deal], but one should not be too optimistic and assume that everything Trump says will come true. We are careful," Cavusoglu said, as broadcast by the TRT channel.

In June, then-acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan formally informed Turkey that it would not be allowed to receive the US F-35 fighter jets it had already purchased if it went ahead with acquiring the S-400 systems.

Nevertheless, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that he had been reassured by Trump that his country would not target Ankara with sanctions over its deal with Russia. Erdogan also said that Ankara expected to receive the F-35 jets despite earlier statements.

In December 2017, Moscow inked a deal to deliver the state-of-the-art S-400 systems to Turkey. The agreement angered Washington, which has repeatedly relayed its concerns that the systems might be incompatible with NATO standards. Turkey, however, has rebuffed all such concerns saying that purchasing military equipment is its sovereign right and ruled out the possibility of abandoning the S-400 acquisition.

