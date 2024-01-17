Open Menu

Tensions As Comoros Opposition Demands Vote Annulment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Moroni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Opposition leaders in the Comoros demanded Wednesday that this week's presidential election be declared void, as police fired tear gas on protesters angered at the re-election of President Azali Assoumani.

Election officials said Assoumani had won 62.97 percent of the vote in Sunday's ballot, but the five opposition challengers have cried foul, alleging ballot-stuffing and fraud.

"Incontestably these ballots of Sunday January 14, 2024 are invalid.

We denounce them and demand their pure and simple annulment," the candidates said, in a joint statement.

Earlier, security forces responded with tear gas and arrests after protesters tried to block roads in the capital.

Debris and burning tyres were scattered in several streets of Moroni and the Indian Ocean archipelago's largest street market lay deserted in the morning after the disputed poll results were announced.

