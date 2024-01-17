Tensions As Comoros Opposition Demands Vote Annulment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Moroni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Opposition leaders in the Comoros demanded Wednesday that this week's presidential election be declared void, as police fired tear gas on protesters angered at the re-election of President Azali Assoumani.
Election officials said Assoumani had won 62.97 percent of the vote in Sunday's ballot, but the five opposition challengers have cried foul, alleging ballot-stuffing and fraud.
"Incontestably these ballots of Sunday January 14, 2024 are invalid.
We denounce them and demand their pure and simple annulment," the candidates said, in a joint statement.
Earlier, security forces responded with tear gas and arrests after protesters tried to block roads in the capital.
Debris and burning tyres were scattered in several streets of Moroni and the Indian Ocean archipelago's largest street market lay deserted in the morning after the disputed poll results were announced.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
More Stories From World
-
'Pain-free' Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round2 minutes ago
-
Polish truckers suspend Ukraine border blockade2 minutes ago
-
Israel escalates Gaza strikes after medicine-for-aid deal12 minutes ago
-
WTO head 'less optimistic' for world trade due to Red Sea strikes12 minutes ago
-
Argentina's 'anarcho-capitalist' president descends on Davos22 minutes ago
-
Protesters clash with police in remote Russian town after activist sentenced22 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 3rd update22 minutes ago
-
18 dead in Thai fireworks factory explosion: rescue worker42 minutes ago
-
PSG's Lee Kang-in repays Klinsmann to become S. Korean linchpin52 minutes ago
-
Cocaine seizures in Antwerp hit record high in 20231 hour ago
-
Debutant Joseph gives West Indies some hope1 hour ago
-
Cocaine seizures in Antwerp hit record high in 20231 hour ago