UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tensions As US, Russia Hold Strategic Stability Talks

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:09 PM

Tensions as US, Russia hold strategic stability talks

United States and Russia were holding a fresh round of talks in Geneva on Wednesday aimed at stabilizing the thorny relationship between Moscow and Washington

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :United States and Russia were holding a fresh round of talks in Geneva on Wednesday aimed at stabilizing the thorny relationship between Moscow and Washington.

The talks are a continuation of the strategic dialogue which started last month in the Swiss city with the first summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

The meeting is taking place behind closed doors and with no media present.

The talks, being led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, are expected to last most of the day.

Moscow and Washington have both toned down expectations, with no spectacular results expected from the meeting -- just as with the June 16 presidential summit.

The talks will cover the thorny issue of arms control. Bonnie Jenkins, who one week ago was confirmed as the under secretary of state for arms control and international security affairs, is part of the US delegation.

"Through this dialogue, we seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures," the State Department said when announcing Wednesday's Geneva talks.

Ryabkov told Russian news agencies on Tuesday that the talks would allow Moscow to "understand how serious the mindset of our US colleagues is in terms of establishing a concentrated, energetic dialogue in strategic stability".

But he added: "I would not raise the bar of expectations."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva Sherman United States June Media From

Recent Stories

In a first,12 females qualify for Patwari exams in ..

4 minutes ago

Photo exhibition on Pak-China showcased at Punjab ..

4 minutes ago

Americans' Approval of US Supreme Court Dips Below ..

4 minutes ago

Flash flood in district Swabi disrupts routine lif ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong appoints Apple Daily special fraud inves ..

7 minutes ago

Beekeeper arrested over forest fire near Athens

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.