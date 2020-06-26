Tensions flare over virus-hit 'ghetto' in southern Italy

Italy sent fresh riot police reinforcements Friday to a council estate in its south where a cluster of coronavirus cases among foreign farm workers has sparked tensions with locals

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Italy sent fresh riot police reinforcements Friday to a council estate in its south where a cluster of coronavirus cases among foreign farm workers has sparked tensions with locals.

Some 700 people were placed in lockdown this week in the complex of five blocks of flats in Mondragone -- 60 kilometres north of Naples -- for 15 days, the region's head Vincenzo De Luca said late Thursday.

Local health authorities said 43 positive cases had been identified and tests were being carried out on all the residents.

Four of the high-rise blocks house undocumented Bulgarian workers while Italian squatters occupy the fifth, De Luca said.

The estate is "one of the thousands of ghettos in Italy, where we amass more or less undocumented foreigners to make them live in more or less heinous conditions," said Corriere della Sera's editorialist Goffredo Buccini.