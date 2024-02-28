Tensions in breakaway Transnistria dangerous for region: Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday said tensions in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria were dangerous for the region, after pro-Russian rebel officials there appealed to Russia for "protection"

"The problem of Moldova and Transnistria is not a new one and the threat of Russian intervention or at least some provocation there is something permanent. I am not surprised. But it shows how dangerous the situation is not only for Ukraine," Tusk told reporters.