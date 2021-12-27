Tensions in Eastern Europe should decrease following Russia's proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday

Zas mentioned that the situation in the region is "far from stable" due to the buildup of NATO military infrastructure, hostile rhetoric, imposition of new sanctions and provocations near borders of the CSTO member states.

"These events cannot but worry and, of course, they do not remain without the attention of the organization ... I believe that after Russia's proposals to the North Atlantic Alliance on security guarantees, the tension in the East European direction in the CSTO area of responsibility should decrease," Zas told the Allies-CSTO news agency, adding that "no one wants a war."