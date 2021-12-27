UrduPoint.com

Tensions In Eastern Europe Should Decrease After Russia's Security Proposals - CSTO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:04 PM

Tensions in Eastern Europe Should Decrease After Russia's Security Proposals - CSTO

Tensions in Eastern Europe should decrease following Russia's proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Tensions in Eastern Europe should decrease following Russia's proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

Zas mentioned that the situation in the region is "far from stable" due to the buildup of NATO military infrastructure, hostile rhetoric, imposition of new sanctions and provocations near borders of the CSTO member states.

"These events cannot but worry and, of course, they do not remain without the attention of the organization ... I believe that after Russia's proposals to the North Atlantic Alliance on security guarantees, the tension in the East European direction in the CSTO area of responsibility should decrease," Zas told the Allies-CSTO news agency, adding that "no one wants a war."

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Alliance United States From

Recent Stories

SC orders registration of case against officials w ..

SC orders registration of case against officials who got Nasla Tower’s plan ap ..

12 minutes ago
 Opening Ceremony Of 6th Cns Open Shooting Champion ..

Opening Ceremony Of 6th Cns Open Shooting Championship Held At Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Australia v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Australia v England 3rd Test scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

1 minute ago
 Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388: govt

Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388: govt

1 minute ago
 UN chief urges global society to be prepared for o ..

UN chief urges global society to be prepared for outbreak of new pandemics

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.