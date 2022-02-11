The situation on the European continent is becoming more tense, and Russia is not to blame for this, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The situation on the European continent is becoming more tense, and Russia is not to blame for this, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace.

"I am glad to welcome you in Moscow, at the Russian Defense Ministry. The military-political situation in Europe is becoming more and more tense. And it is far from our fault. We do not quite and not always understand the reasons for this tension. However, we see it growing," Shoigu said.