UrduPoint.com

Tensions In Europe On Rise, But Blame Lies Not With Russia - Shoigu To UK's Wallace

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Tensions in Europe on Rise, But Blame Lies Not With Russia - Shoigu to UK's Wallace

The situation on the European continent is becoming more tense, and Russia is not to blame for this, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The situation on the European continent is becoming more tense, and Russia is not to blame for this, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace.

"I am glad to welcome you in Moscow, at the Russian Defense Ministry. The military-political situation in Europe is becoming more and more tense. And it is far from our fault. We do not quite and not always understand the reasons for this tension. However, we see it growing," Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Wallace United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

PARC developed 06 commercial varieties of beans

PARC developed 06 commercial varieties of beans

1 minute ago
 RUSADA Launches Probe Into Personnel of Valieva

RUSADA Launches Probe Into Personnel of Valieva

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Official Says Kiev Manipulating Germany, F ..

Kremlin Official Says Kiev Manipulating Germany, France by Proposing Absurd Idea ..

1 minute ago
 Two Journalists on UN Assignment Detained in Kabul ..

Two Journalists on UN Assignment Detained in Kabul - UNHCR

1 minute ago
 Silt cleaning at Khanpur Dam to start from Feb 14

Silt cleaning at Khanpur Dam to start from Feb 14

1 minute ago
 Danish Javed plays powerfully to excel in Chairman ..

Danish Javed plays powerfully to excel in Chairman Wapda Golf Championship

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>